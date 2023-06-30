Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher
Many people alive today have memories of Tonka trucks, which have been an enduring element of the children's toy market for more than 70 years. Now owned by Hasbro, these realistic metal toys were invented and once manufactured in the western Twin Cities suburb of Mound.
Reporter Nick Williams, who wrote a story on this topic in April, joined Curious Minnesota podcast host Eric Roper to discuss how Tonka got its start in Minnesota.
How did Tonka trucks get their start in Minnesota? (April 2023 Curious Minnesota story)
