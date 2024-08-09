Where is the real Lake Wobegon?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
LAKE WOBEGON, Minn. — It’s a place where all the women are strong, the men are good-looking and the children are above average. It’s an expanse of rolling farm fields speckled with churches, ballparks and gathering spots like the Chatterbox Café.
For a time, the fictional place at the heart of Garrison Keillor’s longtime radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion,” was one of the most famous small towns in the country. But which real Minnesota town (or towns) served as the inspiration for Lake Wobegon?
Minnetonka resident Bill Baldwin, who serves as pastor at two small churches in central Minnesota, asked Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune’s community reporting project, for help identifying the place that’s most like Keillor’s mythical setting.
We first went straight to the source. But Keillor, an Anoka native who now lives in New York, declined to comment. Still, newspaper clippings, interviews with locals and Keillor’s own words (from his writing and a recent appearance at Avon’s Spunktacular Days festival) narrowed our search to a single county: Stearns.
Keillor is celebrating the 50th anniversary of “A Prairie Home Companion” this year in stops around the country — including a visit to Avon in June. (Minnesota Public Radio ended its longtime partnership with him in 2017 after allegations of his inappropriate workplace behavior. MPR renamed the show and later cancelled it.)