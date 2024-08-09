Where is the real Lake Wobegon?

The Heidgerkens’ sibling, the late Charlie Heidgerken, once ran Charlie’s Café — a spot many locals believe inspired Keillor’s Chatterbox Café. Peter, who still gets coffee at the café every morning, said he remembers Keillor sitting quietly in the restaurant’s first booth, listening intently and occasionally asking questions. He did the same next door at the Pioneer Inn Bar (said to be the inspiration for Lake Wobegon’s watering hole, the Sidetrack Tap).