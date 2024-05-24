Listen: Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify
It was difficult to walk around downtown St. Paul in the early 2000s without running into Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and Charlie Brown. Over five summers, the "Peanuts on Parade" public art campaign peppered the beloved comic strip characters throughout creator Charles Schulz's hometown.
Reporter Katie Galioto joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the background of this project, and where some of these statues can be found today.
Further reading:
Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Jury acquits massage therapist of sexually assaulting a female client at Stillwater spa
The man's attorney told that Star Tribune that the jurors "just weren't convinced. ... The way it was presented, there was just too much uncertainty" that the sexual assault occurred as alleged.
South Metro
Woman killed inside Lakeville home; man arrested in city nearby
Police were alerted by a family member late Thursday to the crime scene, police said.
Local
Man killed in rollover crash on I-94 in St. Paul
The 73-year-old driver struck a guardrail near Dale Street, the State Patrol said.
Curious Minnesota
Did Bundt cake originate in Minnesota?
The ring-shaped desserts have been a hit with bakers since the Bundt pan's debut in the 1950s.
Politics
Major zoning bill failed, but legislators see other small gains on housing
New tenant protections and more funding for housing are part of the 1,400-page bill that ended the session.