Curious Minnesota

Listen: Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how a tribute to the comic strip's creator became a sensation in the capital city. 
By Star Tribune
May 24, 2024 — 7:48am

It was difficult to walk around downtown St. Paul in the early 2000s without running into Snoopy, Linus, Lucy and Charlie Brown. Over five summers, the "Peanuts on Parade" public art campaign peppered the beloved comic strip characters throughout creator Charles Schulz's hometown.

Reporter Katie Galioto joins host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota Podcast to discuss the background of this project, and where some of these statues can be found today.

Further reading:

Searching for Snoopy: What happened to all the 'Peanuts' statues in St. Paul?


Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

