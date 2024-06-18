StarTribune
More from the Homepage
prev
Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
Minnesota's new automatic voter registration system is up and running. How does it work?
Retired central Minnesota police chief fatally struck by semi while bicycling
Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
As murderer sentenced, Brainerd horse trainer remembered for her ethereal spirit
Minnesota's bump stock ban not affected by Supreme Court ruling
Homebuyers gained a slight edge in May, but the Twin Cities remains a seller's market
Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
Gophers football gets 2026 commitment from Forest Lake's Johnson
The monster Minnesota fish that got away (from the record books)
Listen: Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?
next

Curious Minnesota

 600374372

Listen: Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

The Curious Minnesota podcast discusses how the system for community mental health care did not get fully built. 
By Star Tribune
June 18, 2024 — 11:26am

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Like many states, Minnesota shuttered the controversial institutions that once housed mentally ill people. But the plan to replace these facilities with new types of treatment options remains incomplete.

Reporter Chris Snowbeck, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the important and complex history of mental health care in Minnesota.

Further reading:

Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

Chris Snowbeck's 2023 series on mental health care: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.

If you'd like to submit a Curious Minnesota question, fill out the form below:

Curious MN
This form requires JavaScript to complete.

Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast. 

612-673-1732
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
Outdoors The monster Minnesota fish that got away (from the record books)
5:00am
Nation Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
44 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
Outdoors The monster Minnesota fish that got away (from the record books)
5:00am
Nation Singer Justin Timberlake charged with driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons
44 minutes ago
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
Local Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota
11:49am
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
More from Star Tribune
Business Toro's future is increasingly electric and autonomous, helping to beautify golf courses
11:24am
Politics Family child-care providers 'panic' over Minnesota's proposed licensing rules
6:00am
Opinion Exchange Even doctors like me are falling into this medical bill trap
11:30am
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
    Politics
    17 minutes ago
    From left, Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson, Secretary of State Steve Simon and Deputy Elections Director Paul Linnell explain how the new auto

    Minnesota's new automatic voter registration system is up and running. How does it work?

    The state says the program is already registering between four and six thousand people to vote each week.
    Politics
    36 minutes ago
    Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill toughening penalties for “straw” purchases of guns, along with a ban on binary triggers, on June, 3, 2024.

    Minnesota's bump stock ban not affected by Supreme Court ruling

    A new ban on binary triggers also stands, because the decision was not focused whether such devices are constitutionally protected.
    Business
    11:56am
    FILE - In this June 24, 2021 file photo, a real estate sign is posted in front of a newly constructed single family home in Auburn, N.H. U.S. home pri

    Homebuyers gained a slight edge in May, but the Twin Cities remains a seller's market

    There's still pent-up demand across much of the metro, so prices posted another healthy increase.
    Local
    11:49am
    Rain has caused a rise in water and debris on the Mississippi in downtown St. Paul on Monday, June 17, 2024. Rain is in the forecast the rest of the w

    Flood preparations underway as deluge continues in Minnesota

    Some places in Minnesota could see another 4 inches of rain by the end of the week, the National Weather Service says.
    Local
    10:32am
    Developer Stack Downtown plans to raze nine homes in Lowertown neighborhood near Silver Lake Park.

    Rochester council signs off on demolishing a block of houses

    Developers will raze nine homes in Lowertown neighborhood near Silver Lake Park.
Top Stories
Most Read
  1. Why did Minneapolis bury Bassett Creek? • Curious Minnesota
  2. Listen: Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened? • Curious Minnesota
  3. Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened? • Curious Minnesota
  4. Why did the Minneapolis Lakers basketball team move to Los Angeles? • Curious Minnesota
  5. How did Minn. become one of the most racially inequitable states? • Curious Minnesota

© 2024 StarTribune. All rights reserved.