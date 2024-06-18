Listen: Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Like many states, Minnesota shuttered the controversial institutions that once housed mentally ill people. But the plan to replace these facilities with new types of treatment options remains incomplete.

Reporter Chris Snowbeck, who wrote a story on this topic, joined host Eric Roper on the Curious Minnesota podcast to discuss the important and complex history of mental health care in Minnesota.

Further reading:

Emptying state institutions was supposed to help fix mental health care. What happened?

Chris Snowbeck's 2023 series on mental health care: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3.