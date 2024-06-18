



MUSIC

Morgan Wallen

For his first headline show in the Twin Cities, the country superstar is performing at U.S. Bank Stadium. For two nights! Yes, he's become that big that fast since opening for Eric Church at the Vikings stadium two years ago. Nearly as hot as Taylor Swift, Wallen has sold more than 21 million albums of mostly his last two double discs, "Dangerous" and "One Thing at a Time," while making headlines for late-night bad behavior. He's crossed over from country to pop with "Last Night," "Wasted on You" and his new No. 1 collaboration with Post Malone, "I Had Some Help." Opening are Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and Bryan Martin. (6 p.m. Thu. & Fri., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $100 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

The Pixies & Modest Mouse

Since playing their first reunion gig in Minneapolis in 2005, Frank Black and his old Boston-based crew have been a more consistent live act than they ever were back in their '87-'93 heyday. Sounds like that's still the case as the fiery alt-rock heroes break in a new bassist this year, Emma Richardson of Band of Skulls, the third to fill original Pixie Kim Deal's big shoes. They're kicking off the Surly Field concert season on a cool triple bill with "Float On" hitmakers Modest Mouse, who've also seemingly gotten past their spottier years. Opener is impactful dark balladeer Chan Marshall, aka Cat Power, whose Dylan tribute show in March was stunning. (5:45 p.m. Thu., Surly Brewing Festival Field, 520 Malcolm Av. SE., Mpls., resale tickets only, surlybrewing.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Twin Cities Jazz Festival

This annual event could be the best two-day free outdoor music fest in town. The main action is in lovely Mears Park in the Lowertown section of downtown St. Paul with Kandace Springs, Prince's soulful, jazzy piano-playing pal, and saxophonist Joe Lovano on Friday and jazz songbird Karrin Allyson and vibraphone ace Stefon Harris on Saturday. There are more than 80 acts in about 20 different venues, mostly in St. Paul but also in Minneapolis, Bloomington and Fridley. Many of the St. Paul spots are within walking distance of one another. Grab a bite from a food truck as you meander. (2 p.m. Fri. & noon Sat., various venues, free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com)

J.B.

Black Pumas

After their cool-grooving 2019 sleeper hit "Colors" turned them into unlikely pop stars and even earned them a best new artist Grammy nomination, Texas studio partners Eric Burton and Adrian Quesada made good on the buzz by beefing up their band and putting on some true soul-stirring live shows. They continue to grow and strengthen on their long-awaited follow-up album, "Chronicles of a Diamond," which leans into Burton's Al Green-smooth voice and puts some innovative spins on modern soul music. Opener Abraham Alexander is another Lone Star State soul man who went over big at the Current's last anniversary bash. (7 p.m. Fri., Surly Brewing Festival Field, $50, axs.com)

C.R.

Middle Kids

After hustling their way up the indie route and lighting up 7th St. Entry in their 2017 Twin Cities debut, these riveting loud-quiet-loud Australian rockers are teetering on mainstream success. Their last record won them an ARIA (Aussie Grammy) for best rock album. Their new one, "Faith Crisis, Pt. 1," was co-produced by the 1975′s collaborator Jonathan Gilmore, adding new-wavy flavor to frontwoman Hannah Joy's colorfully tortured confessional tunes. Young opener Gordi, aka Sophie Payten, is a rising Aussie electro-pop singer featured on a couple of Troye Sivan's tracks. (8:30 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $23, axs.com)

C.R.

One Voice Mixed Chorus

In honor of its 35th anniversary, one of the nation's first choirs founded on the principle of LGBTQ folks singing alongside their straight allies will look back at its beginnings, singing music that explores its original mission of seeking connection and belonging and how it's evolved over the decades. "The Art of Joy" closes Kimberly Waigwa's first season as One Voice's artistic director, celebrating community bonds, found and chosen family, and home. Knowing One Voice, it should be an inspiring program. (7 p.m. Sat. 3 p.m. Sun., Ordway Concert Hall, 345 Washington St., St. Paul, $27-$47, 651-224-4222 or ordway.org)

ROB HUBBARD

Bach Roots Festival

Now in its fifth year, this summertime celebration of the music of J.S. Bach is tackling its most ambitious project yet with two performances of the composer's magnum opus, the Mass in B Minor. Matthew Olson will lead a choir, chamber orchestra, nine vocal soloists and two instrumental soloists from the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra. If you haven't experienced a performance of one of humanity's great artistic achievements, you really should. (7:30 p.m. Fri., Westwood Lutheran Church, 9001 Cedar Lake Road, St. Louis Park; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 S. Snelling Av., St. Paul, $5-$25, bachrootsfestival.com)

R.H.

THEATER

'Full Range'

Mixed Blood Theatre continues to take theater beyond its West Bank Minneapolis walls with this collection of Minnesota stories set and performed on the Iron Range. Playwright Alison Carey, a co-founder of Los Angeles' Cornerstone Theatre, culled this play from interviews about residents' dreams. Artistic director Mark Valdez directs the 23-member acting ensemble that's augmented by tuba players. "There's a lot here about how we unpack the rich past of a place like the Iron Range and look to the future as we adapt to change," Valdez said. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 30. Rock Ridge Performing Arts Center, 1403 Progress Pkwy., Virginia, Minn. Free, but donations sought. mixedblood.com or 612-338-6131)

ROHAN PRESTON

'Romeo & Juliet: Love in a Time of Hate'

Teatro del Pueblo artistic director Alberto Justiniano joins "Back to the Future" star and retired Macalester College professor Harry Waters Jr. to co-direct this Latinized adaptation of "Romeo and Juliet." The collaboration between Teatro del Pueblo and the Bach Society of Minnesota of the Shakespeare classic has been reset in a futuristic Orwellian dystopia where political leaders cravenly inflame people's passions to control them. Hmmm. Marco Real-d'Arbelles, associate artistic director of the Bach Society, conducts the show's syncopated music. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sun. Ends June 30. Luminary Arts Center, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls. $35-$39 with pay-as-you-can performances on June 27-28. luminaryartscenter.com)

R.P.

DANCE

'Reasons for Moving'

Three interdisciplinary performers blend nonfiction and fictional elements as they explore the multifaceted reasons people have for migrating long distances. Among them is Kalala Kiwanuka-Woernle, a second-generation immigrant, whose mother first moved to the United Kingdom before coming to the United States on a student visa from Uganda. Mai Moua Thao, meanwhile, was born in a refugee camp in Thailand, and Skye Reddy's family was forced to move from its homeland during the colonial partition of South Asia. Each of the three performers has worked with director Cláudia Tatinge Nascimento and a team of designers in a multimedia performance that illustrates that the immigrant experience is not the same for everyone. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Fri. & Sat.; 4 p.m. Sun., through June 30, Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $20, 612-874-6338, southerntheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

'This Is Me'

Three choirs, one contemporary ballet company, five composers and five choreographers have all joined forces for a new piece that challenges damaging stigma around body image. In its latest concert called "This Is Me," the Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus' collaboration with the Minnesota Valley Women's Chorale, See Change Treble Choir and James Sewell Ballet will bring 200 singers onstage for a piece called "Every BODY." Centering on body positivity, acceptance and love, the concert will bring together music, dance and spoken word in a joyful reimagining of healing. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., St. Andrew's Lutheran, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi. $40, 612-339-7664, tcgmc.org)

S.R.

COMEDY

Trevor Anderson

The Wisconsin native is one of those local comics we take for granted. He always delivers, but in such a sweet, unassuming way that it's easy to overlook his brilliance. Anderson, who co-created the popular Punchline Punchout showcase at Sisyphus Brewing, hopes to up his profile with an upcoming album that he'll be recording at Acme Comedy Co. You can also catch him at the same club next week, opening for Emmy winner K.P. Anderson, a former executive producer for "The Soup." (8 p.m. album recording, Wed., Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $25. acmecomedycompany.com)

NEAL JUSTIN

Colin Quinn

He may be best known for his short stint as "Weekend Update" anchor on "Saturday Night Live" and creating several critically acclaimed one-man shows. But in comedy circles, Quinn is regarded as a mentor and backstage buddy, someone who is as hysterical off-stage as he is on it. Those smart enough to check him out this weekend should do their best to finagle a few minutes of one-on-one time with him. It's bound to be a memorable moment. (8 p.m. Thu., 6 & 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $39.25. acmecomedycompany.com)

N.J.

ART

'Foreign Bodies'

Kate Casanova is known for her squishy neon silicone sculptures, including one that went viral on Instagram, but now she's trying out glass blowing as a new way to explore bodies and environments. In her new show, she takes glass pieces, combining them with metals, silicone and bioplastic, melding the familiar and strange in one biomorphic shape. Ends Aug. 3. (Noon-4 p.m. Sat., 5-9 p.m. first Thursday of the month. Kolman & Reeb Gallery, Studio 395, Northrup King Building, 1500 NE. Jackson St., Mpls., free, 612-385-4239 or kolmanreebgallery.com)

ALICIA ELER

Jerome Early Career Printmakers

Young printmakers Mei Lam So, Izzy Shinn and Gidinatiy Hartman share works created during their residency at Highpoint Center for Printmaking. Gidinatiy learned the most difficult printmaking technique of stone lithography, presenting color reliefs that include words from Deg Xinag, their Native language. Shinn, a printmaker and comic artist who identifies as butch, focuses on butchness and lesbian life in their work, while Mei Lam So uses the material sintra for drypoint prints. Opening reception Friday from 6:30-9 p.m. Exhibition ends July 20. (9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., 912 W. Lake St., Mpls., free, 612-871-1326 or highpointprintmaking.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

Little Mekong Night Market

Minnesota's first and original night market returns with a relaunch after enduring a pandemic pause. Stroll the streets and immerse the senses in Asian culture with street foods, family activities and live performances. Vendors will be selling authentic arts and crafts. Talented creatives will compete in singing and songwriting, K-Pop dance and street dance competitions. (5-11 p.m. Sat., 3-9 p.m. Sun., free, Little Mekong District, W. University Av. between Mackubin and Marion streets, St. Paul, littlemekong.com)

MELISSA WALKER