The Gophers volleyball team announced Thursday its weekend series at Ohio State has been postponed because of "health and safety concerns" within its program, making them the fourth Big Ten team to call off matches this weekend because of COVID-19 issues.

The No. 5 Gophers (9-1) will be sidelined for the second week in a row. Last weekend's home series against Michigan was postponed because of COVID concerns in the Wolverines' program. No makeup dates have been announced for either series. In a statement, the Gophers said they will work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options if there is a feasible time window before the regular season ends on April 3.

The Gophers' next matches are scheduled for March 12-13 against Illinois at Maturi Pavilion.

COVID-related postponements have wiped out eight of 14 Big Ten matches scheduled for this weekend. Top-ranked Wisconsin announced Feb. 25 it would pause team activities for at least two weeks because of a number of positive tests within the program. Michigan delayed the start of its season by three weeks over COVID concerns, then postponed four more matches over the past two weeks. The Wolverines have played only five of 14 scheduled matches.

Michigan State also has had positive tests in its program and has postponed four consecutive matches, including this weekend's series at Northwestern.

No. 19 Ohio State (12-0) remains undefeated following a sweep Wednesday at 10th-ranked Penn State. This weekend marks the first postponements for the Buckeyes. No. 11 Purdue (8-4) and Indiana (2-10) are the only Big Ten teams that have not had any matches postponed.