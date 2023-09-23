EVANSTON, ILL. – Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg and wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell were listed as questionable for Saturday night's game on the Big Ten availability report released two hours before kickoff.

Lindenberg was questionable for the second consecutive week and has not played this season because of a leg injury suffered during the week leading up to the season opener against Nebraska. The fourth-year player with sophomore eligibility is the Gophers' leading returning tackler from 2022.

Autman-Bell missed the Nebraska and Eastern Michigan games and returned for last week's game at North Carolina. The seventh-year senior, recovering from a knee injury that ended his 2022 season in the fourth game, was targeted with one pass but did not make a reception against the Tar Heels.

Also listed as questionable was senior running back Bryce Williams, who hasn't played since the opener.

Listed as out for the Gophers were defensive lineman Darnell Jefferies and linebacker Derik LeCaptain, who are both out for the season, and defensive lineman Lucas Finnessy and defensive back Craig McDonald (NCAA transfer waiver issue).

Homecoming for 15 from Illinois

Gophers safety Tyler Nubin, a fifth-year senior, looked forward to Saturday's game at Northwestern because it was the final collegiate game he'll play in his home state. He's from the western Chicago suburb of St. Charles.

"I've got like 30 people on the ticket list this week,'' Nubin said Wednesday. "So, I'm trying to get a couple extra tickets. It's gonna be a great homecoming. I can't wait.''

Quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis, who's from Antioch, on the Illinois-Wisconsin border, was asked Wednesday if his family's restaurant, Corniciones Pizzeria, would be handling the Friday dinner for the Gophers.

"That's a good question,'' he said, laughing. "Hopefully. … I gotta go back and get some pizza soon. I miss it. You gotta try it out. It's amazing.''

Nubin and Kaliakmanis are two of the 15 Illinois natives on the Gophers roster. Only Minnesota, with 34, has more players in the Gophers roster than Illinois. Coach P.J. Fleck is from Sugar Grove, Ill.