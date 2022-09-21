More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Coaches pick Gophers to win Big Ten hockey championship
Forward Matthew Knies and defenseman Brock Faber earned preseason first-team all-conference honors from the coaches.
Sports
Griner's absence from World Cup weighing on US teammates
Brittney Griner's absence is weighing on the minds of her USA Basketball teammates, who are trying to fill the void created by her absence as they prepare for the FIBA World Cup.
Vikings
Philly's 53-yard TD. How Vikings' defense fell apart on the play
The coverage bust was one of the more egregious errors by a defense that gave up 486 yards, including 390 to quarterback Jalen Hurts. Where was the secondary on that play?
Sports
Paris taps French stage director Jolly for Olympic opening
Paris Olympic organizers appointed prize-winning French theater director Thomas Jolly on Wednesday to direct the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2024 Games and the Paralympics.
Sports
World Cup captains want to wear rainbow armbands in Qatar
FIFA came under pressure Wednesday from several European soccer federations who want their captains to wear an armband with a rainbow heart design during World Cup games in Qatar to campaign against discrimination.