Introduction: The Wild got a much-needed 3-2 win in Boston on Thursday, highlighted by Matt Boldy's first career goal in his first career game (all of it in front of family in his home state). Those good feelings, though, were dampened by what looks to be a significant upper body injury to Kirill Kaprizov after he was sent sprawling into the boards by the Bruins' Trent Frederic. Wild coach Dean Evason called it a "predatorial hit," and it will add to the adversity the short-handed Wild is facing.

6:00: Star Tribune basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins Rand to talk about the Gophers men's basketball team and the debut of his new Basketball Across Minnesota feature. Plus a much-needed road win for the Gophers women's basketball team, which played without head coach Lindsay Whalen as she recovers from an emergency appendectomy.

27:00: Star Tribune football writer Mark Craig joins with the picks segment off of the final NFL weekend of the season. It figures to be unpredictable.

