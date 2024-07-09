More than a dozen people have been charged with participating in riotous behavior and shooting fireworks at other people the night of July 4 in Minneapolis' Dinkytown neighborhood.

So far, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office has charged at least 16 people, with offenses including second-degree rioting while armed with a dangerous weapon — a felony — and fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint, police initially responded to reports of a crowd shooting fireworks at others in Dinkytown on the night of Fourth of July.

Drone footage showed people shooting commercial-grade fireworks "into the air, toward others, toward vehicles, and eventually at uniformed officers when they moved into the area," according to the charges.

Following the July 4 celebrations, more than two dozen young adults were arrested at midnight Friday in Dinkytown.

Some who deliberately targeted people with the fireworks will be charged with felony-level assault, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said the day after the arrests.