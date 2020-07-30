A 33-year-old man was charged Wednesday with a felony for causing a head-on crash in Plymouth while high and killing another driver.

Jason A. Demee, of Plymouth, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision on Dec. 5 that killed 59-year-old Frank J. Fischer, of Watertown.

A warrant has been issued for Demee’s arrest. Reached by phone, Demee declined to comment on the allegations.

According to the criminal complaint:

Not long before the crash, concern from Demee’s family about his behavior sent police to his home to check on his well-being. Officers saw that Demee was “out of it,” and his speech was slurred. The officers then left.

Within an hour, officers were dispatched to County Road 101 near N. 24th Avenue in response to a crash involving two pickup trucks.

Demee was heading north on County Road 100, crossed the double yellow lines and collided with Fischer, who was heading south.

Witnesses said Demee was traveling “well in excess” of the 45 mph limit.

Demee, appearing lethargic and under the influence of a controlled substance, contended to police that he lost control of his pickup because of a vehicle braking in front of him. He also insisted that he was going 35 mph. A subsequent State Patrol investigation determined Demee was traveling 57 to 59 mph at the time of impact.

A blood draw was taken from Demee at the hospital for analysis by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The analysis found that he had Etizolam in his system, an addictive central nervous system depressant that “has known pharmaceutical uses in Japan, India, and Italy, but does not have any legitimate pharmaceutical uses in the United States and is strictly an illicit street drug.”