FORT MYERS, Fla. — Carlos Correa has made quite a splash over the past week, first agreeing to join the Twins in a surprising early-morning agreement Saturday, then signing his three-year, $105.3 million contract Tuesday and urging on his new teammates on in drills.

He finally was able to speak publicly Wednesday morning, joining Twins President of Baseball Operations Derek Falvey and agent Scott Boras at a news conference at the Champions Hall inside the Twins Baseball Academy.

"We only talked about winning. That's what we want to build here. We want to build a championship culture," the 27-year-old shortstop said.

"I see that we can get so much better in order for us to accomplish that goal, to ultimately win a championship. I want to take on the challenge."

Correa won a Gold Glove at shortstop last season for Houston, appearing in the World Series for the third time in his seven-year major league career.

Boras was clearly seeking a long-term deal for Correa, but the owners' lockout prevented any negotiations through most of the winter, and the deal with the Twins includes opt-outs after this season and next — so basically, it's a one-year, $35.1 million deal. Boras contacted Falvey and general manager Thad Levine on Friday to say he'd be interested in getting his client to Minnesota, and the sides had a deal in place by early Saturday morning.

Correa said he and his wife, Daniella, got on a Friday night call with Falvey, Levine and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

"Before getting on the Zoom call, I told my wife, 'Babe, there might be a good chance that we are going to Minnesota,'" Correa said. "She's like, 'Just like that, that quick?'"

The Correas have a four-month-old son, Kylo. Carlos proposed to Daniella on the field after winning the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

For this season, Correa is the fourth highest paid player in baseball, behind Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Gerrit Cole ($36 million) and Mike Trout ($35.5 million).

The Twins now have two big name offensive players after center fielder Byron Buxton — who was taken No. 2 overall in the 2012 MLB Draft, one spot after Correa — signed a seven-year, $100 million deal in the offseason. They were last in the American League Central last season after consecutive Central championships, primarily because of pitching woes.

"I get to play with such a dynamic player," Correa said of Buxton, "and such a great leader for this organization. It makes my job easier."

Correa's numbers last year helped him get to a 7.2 WAR (according to Baseball Reference), which trailed on Marcus Semien's 7.3 among position players. Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs, 92 RBI and 104 runs in 148 games, one the first seasons where he was healthy throughout.

His postseason stats are impressive as well. He helped the Astros sweep the Twins in the 2021 playoffs, extending the Twins' professional playoff record losing streak to 18 games. In 79 postseason games, Correa is hitting .272 with 18 home runs and 59 RBI, sixth most in MLB playoff history.

He'll switch from the No. 1 he has worn his entire career to No. 4.

"New chapter, new team," he said.

To get the number, he gave the Twins' top propect, Royce Lewis, a watch. Lewis, himself a No. 1 overall pick, is likely to succeed Correa at short, perhaps as soon as next season. They have struck up a fast friendship.

"He's a special kid," Correa said. "I love hanging with him. I love watching baseball with him."

Correa did have a list of reasons he chose Minnesota — family atmosphere, hitting at Target Field, and Juicy Lucy cheeseburgers.

"When I go to Minnesota, I diet for a week before going there so I can just crush Juicy Lucys every day," he joked.