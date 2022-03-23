New Twins shortstop Carlos Correa will be featured at an 8 a.m. press conference from the Twins' spring training facility in Fort Myers..
You can read Phil Miller's story about his first day working out with the Twins here.
Twins
Twins see leader for their clubhouse as Correa signs his contract
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he was wowed by Carlos Correa's baseball intellect — then added, almost as an afterthought: "Plus, he's a great player on top of all that."
Twins
Watch Carlos Correa's press conference with the Twins here
Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is being introduced at a press conference from the Twins' spring training facility in Fort Myers.