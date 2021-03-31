Michael Rand is joined by Star Tribune Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan for a look at the team's recent play. While Minnesota has still managed to secure wins lately, the Wild has been outshot — often badly — in seven consecutive games. Can the Wild regain the form that made this look like one of the NHL's top teams for a long stretch this season? Has Cam Talbot reclaimed his spot as the No. 1 goalie? And will the upcoming trade deadline bring any meaningful upgrades?

Also: The NFL going to a 17-game schedule is an oddity in so many ways. And Rand gets to a bunch of listener hot takes.

If you don't see the podcast player on your device, tap here.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports