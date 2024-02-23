Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark is cruising her way up to breaking the all-time NCAA basketball scoring record. She just might do it in Minneapolis.

Clark and the Hawkeyes will step into Williams Arena on Thursday for a game that's been sold out since early December. She has one game prior to that, at home against Illinois.

Clark has scored 3,593 points so far in her career, which is 74 points away from tying the all-time record held by Pete Maravich, who set it across 83 games in 1970.

In order to make history in Minneapolis, Clark needs to score at least 37 points in each of her next two games. She's played 27 games this season and put up 876 points, which averages out to 32 points per game.

The good news is Clark is scoring a lot more now than she was at the beginning of the season, making her chances of breaking the record even greater.

She averaged 30 points per game in the first 10 matches of the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. However, in her last 10 games, she's averaged 35 points per game and garnered attention across the nation.

Whether she's playing on the road or in Iowa City, Iowa, Clark has no issue putting up basketballs through the hoop. The last time Minnesota and Iowa met on the court, Clark put up 35 points.

Of course, she's capable of scoring that much and more. When Clark broke Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record, one Plum held since 2017, she put up a season-high 49 points in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Clark already outscored Basketball Hall of Fame players Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Shaquille O'Neal from when they played in their college basketball days.



















