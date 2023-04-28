The Twins' current MLB-best streak of consecutive games with a home run reached 10 with Thursday's 7-1 victory over Kansas City at Target Field.

Leadoff hitter Byron Buxton and No. 2 batter Carlos Correa extended the streak by hitting home runs consecutively themselves in the fourth inning.

Buxton's three-run, opposite-field shot to right-center field was his fifth homer this season. Correa followed quickly with his third.

Those four runs pushed the Twins lead to 7-1 against a Royals team they beat three times consecutively to start the season in Kansas City a month ago.

The Twins now are 4-3 on their current 10-game homestand that started Friday and ends Sunday with the last of four games against the Royals. Thursday's game was their first of 10 consecutively against Central Division opponents, four against the Royals and three each at the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland.

Twins starter Tyler Mahle allowed two hits, one run, didn't walk anybody and struck out six but went just four innings before recently recalled Brock Stewart came on in relief to start the fifth inning.

Mahle left the game after he threw just 66 pitches — 44 of them for strikes –with what the team termed "right posterior elbow soreness."

Buxton's homer on a 2-0 pitch in the fourth inning landed 419 feet away in the bleachers above the high right-center field fence and brought in Christian Vázquez and Michael A. Taylor.

Buxton's fifth home run was hammered off a Zack Greinke curveball on an overcast 58-degree night that drew an announced crowd of 12,862.

Correa stepped forth next and hit his 421 feet to center field for his third homer, hit off another Greinke curveball before Jorge Polanco grounded out second to first to end the inning.

The Twins led 1-0 in the first when Correa singled as the second man up, went from first to third on Polanco's sizzling single to right and scored on Trevor Larnach's own single to right. Jose Miranda hit into a double play to end the inning.

The Twins added two more runs in their second inning to take a 3-0 lead.

This time, Joey Gallo brought his MLB-best .810 slugging percentage and 1.177 On-Base Plus Slugging — third in all of baseball — to the plate and doubled crisply to center field.

Greinke walked catcher Vázquez and Max Kepler — hitting down in the eighth spot on Thursday — singled to center to score Gallo. Taylor grounded into a force out, shortstop to second base, allowing Vasquez to score the Twins' third run.

The Royals countered with first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino, who led off the fourth inning with a long drive that carried into the right-field plaza. The splitter came in at 85.2 mph and left the park at 103 mph.

It was Pasquantino's fifth homer this season and his eighth RBI. The Royals have hit 19 homers, 15 of them solo shots just like Pasquantino's.

A future Hall of Famer, Royals starter Greinke started against the Twins for the 28th time in his 20-year career, which spans the Royals, Milwaukee, L.A. Angels, L.A. Dodgers, Arizona, Houston and back to Kansas City these last two seasons.

It was his 520th career start, passing Hall of Famer Jim Bunning for 40th all time and moving one ahead of Andy Pettitte and another Hall of Famer, Jim Palmer. He's also a six-time All-Star and six-time Gold Glove winner.

Greinke has struck out 997 different batters and is three new strikeout victims short of joining Nolan Ryan, Randy Johnson, Greg Maddux and Roger Clemens as the only pitcher in MLB history to strike out 1,000 different batters.

He struck out three on Thursday and allowed eight hits, seven runs, walked two and surrendered both Minnesota home runs.