Moving up

The U.S. Small Business Administration named Brian McDonald as district director of Minnesota. He has been deputy district director for the Minnesota Small Business Administration since 2017.

KorTerra, Minneapolis, promoted Mitch Stendal to president. He was chief strategist. Don Lewis was also named chief operating officer. He had served as president of the company.

On the move

The Minneapolis Public Housing Authority, named Jennifer Keogh as deputy executive director. Keogh has more than 20 years of experience in the housing field and she was a manager for the Metropolitan Council Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Colliers International, Minnetonka, named Laura Moore as vice president. She worked as a broker for Platinum Properties Group and had managed her own brokerage firm.

UCare, Minneapolis, named Bruce Cantor as medical director. Cantor worked as medical director at Medica. He works at Partners in Pediatrics and serves as an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Minnesota.

honors

The Minnesota State Bar Associations awarded Ann Juergens the 2020 David Graven Public Service Award. She is a law professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law and works as an advocate for renters, unemployed workers and consumers in the community .



