The Republican Party of Minnesota pulled in about $1.1 million in donations last month, boosted by former President Donald Trump headlining its annual fundraising dinner, according to its latest federal campaign finance report.

The Minnesota GOP reported having about $502,000 on hand in its federal campaign account at the end of May, and roughly $34,000 in debt. It's a notable turnaround for the party whose debt exceeded $400,000 late last year.

"I believe we're in as strong a position as maybe we've been in recent times," state GOP chairman David Hann said in an interview Friday.

The Minnesota GOP also has a state campaign account. At the end of May, the party reported having $78,191 in that account while carrying $103,065 in debt.

Hann said the party paid off its remaining state and federal account debts this month.

"It's been about 18 years since the party has been debt-free, and we are now debt-free," he said.

Most of the money raised by the Minnesota GOP last month came from the fundraiser that Trump headlined, Hann said. "The dinner itself was … not a million, but it was close."

Trump's presidential campaign also raised money from the visit, taking in about $300,000 in direct donations, Hann said.

Trump is hoping to become the first Republican presidential candidate to win Minnesota since 1972. A Star Tribune/MPR News/KARE 11 Minnesota poll conducted earlier this month found President Joe Biden holding a narrow lead over Trump.

Minnesota Republicans have their sights set on flipping the state House and ending the DFL's trifecta control of state government. Control of the state Senate will also be on the ballot via a high-stakes special election to fill a west-metro seat vacated by DFL Sen. Kelly Morrison, who resigned to focus on her campaign for Congress. The Minnesota Senate is deadlocked 33-33 after Morrison's departure.

The Minnesota DFL holds a fundraising advantage over the GOP, even after Trump's visit.

The DFL similarly raised about $1.1 million in May, according to its federal campaign finance report, and it reported having $1.8 million on hand and zero debt at the end of the month.

Additionally, the DFL reported having $2 million and no debt in its state campaign account at the end of May.

"Even after they sold their souls to convicted felon Donald Trump, Minnesota Republicans still aren't close to closing the gap with the Minnesota DFL," state DFL chairman Ken Martin said in a statement Friday. "The DFL has a six-fold cash on hand advantage which has given us the resources to hire organizers and open offices in every corner of Minnesota."

Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.