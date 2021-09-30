Gophers hockey coach Bob Motzko has agreed to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the athletic department announced Thursday.

The agreement is pending Board of Regents approval. The Gophers, who fell one game short of the Frozen Four last spring, open a new season Saturday against Alaska.

"It's an honor to lead this program and to follow in the footsteps of some truly legendary coaches here at the University of Minnesota over the last 100 years," Motzko said in the news release. "As a coaching staff, this is always an exciting time of year. You feel the anticipation in the locker room, you feel it on campus, and you feel it throughout the state.

"This is a special place to coach because of that passion, and I'm very thankful for everyone at the University of Minnesota for continuing to believe in what we are doing here."

When the Gophers hired Motzko away from St. Cloud State in March 2018, they gave him a five-year contract that averaged $592,000 in base salary per season. He is 58-37-11 in three seasons at the Gophers' helm.

"Coach Motzko has done a tremendous job with our men's hockey program," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "He leads with integrity, coaches with passion and cares deeply about his student-athletes. His teams consistently compete at a championship level on and off the ice, and I am excited for him to lead the Gophers for years to come."