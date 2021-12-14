Bill Guerin will move up to be general manager of the U.S. Olympic men's hockey team.

The Wild general manager was officially promoted Tuesday morning by USA Hockey.

The U.S. team will be named on New Year's Day.

Chris Drury, New York Rangers GM, will be the assistant general manager of Team USA.

"This is the dream of a lifetime, and something I take with tremendous pride," Guerin said. "The NHL GMs have shown me great support."

"Our focus is to put together the best team we can to compete for a gold medal. I'm lucky to have Chris working with me ... we are long time friends, former teammates, Olympic teammates, and even Olympic roommates."

Guerin played in the Olympics in 1998, 2002 and 2006 and is a two-time Stanley Cup winner as a player.

The Winter Olympics are Feb. 4-20 in Beijing.

Stan Bowman was the general manager of the Olympic team before stepping aside on Oct. 26, shortly after he resigned as general manager of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Bowman, who was GM for three Stanley Cup championships in Chicago, had been Olympic GM since March. He resigned from both his posts because he failed to act when he learned of sexual assault allegations against former Blackhawks video coach Brad Aldrich. The scandal also cost Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, who was coach for all three Chicago Stanley Cup wins, his job.

"Some unfortunate situations along the way," Guerin said. "It's been a bit of a bumpy ride, but we have a job to do, and we just need to focus on the hockey right now."