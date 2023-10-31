Big Ten power rankings

1. Michigan (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten): The Wolverines' biggest opponent is off the field: the mounting evidence in their spygate scandal.

2. Ohio State (8-0, 5-0): Marvin Harrison Jr. (six catches, 123 yards, two TDs) helps Buckeyes overcome three turnovers to post 24-10 win at Wisconsin.

3. Penn State (7-1, 4-1): Nittany Lions get touchdown and safety in final 1:46 to turn back Indiana's upset bid, 33-24.

4. Rutgers (6-2, 3-2): Scarlet Knights had weekend off, now await visit from Ohio State with a chance to pull off huge upset.

5. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2): Loss at Ohio State leaves Badgers in four-way tie atop Big Ten West Division.

6. Gophers (5-3, 3-2): Defense holds down fort, enabling offense to find its footing in 27-12 win over Michigan State.

7. Iowa (6-2, 3-2): Hawkeyes had bye week to finalize exit plan for Brian Ferentz, prepare for Wrigley Field game vs. Northwestern. Over/under for that one is a record-low 29.5 points.

8. Nebraska (5-3, 3-2): With 31-14 win over Purdue, Huskers suddenly among four tied for West lead.

9. Northwestern (4-4, 2-3): Wildcats edge Maryland 33-27 with backup QB Brendan Sullivan passing for two TDs.

10. Maryland (5-3, 2-3): Terrapins have lost three in a row and still have Penn State, Michigan and Rutgers on their schedule.

11. Purdue (2-6, 1-4): Boilermakers have lost three straight, now travel to No. 2 Michigan.

12. Illinois (3-5, 1-4): Fighting Illini coming off bye, travel west to face Gophers.

13. Indiana (2-6, 0-5): Hoosiers give a game effort at Penn State only to collapse late.

14. Michigan State (2-6, 0-5): Losing streak reaches six for Spartans, but backup QB Sam Leavitt gives them hope for future.