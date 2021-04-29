Ben Johnson's Gophers men's basketball staff is expected to be complete soon with the hiring of Richmond associate head coach Marcus Jenkins, sources told the Star Tribune.

Johnson's first two assistants hired were former DeLaSalle coach and Colorado State assistant Dave Thorson and William & Mary assistant Jason Kemp.

Jenkins would join the Gophers after spending the last six seasons as an assistant for Richmond coach Chris Mooney. He's been in the associate head coach role since 2018.

The Spiders, who were ranked as high as 19th in the country after an upset vs. Kentucky last season, finished 14-9 in 2020-21 after advancing to the NIT quarterfinals. In 2019-20, Richmond went 24-7, tying a school record for wins.

As a player, Jenkins helped lead Air Force to the NCAA tournament in 2004. Jenkins got his start as the director of basketball at Richmond under Mooney from 2007-11. His first assistant coaching stint came with Princeton from 2011-15 under Mitch Henderson.

Johnson, who had his five-year contract approved Wednesday by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents, was hired on March 22 to replace Richard Pitino as the Gophers coach.