The Gophers officially introduced former U assistant and player Ben Johnson as their new men's basketball coach Tuesday at the team's Athletes Village practice facility.

Johnson returned to the campus where he was an assistant from 2013-18 and Gophers captain and guard from 2001-04.

"When you talk about a dream job and a dream opportunity, this is it," Johnson said. "I've hit it."

The 40-year-old Minneapolis native and former DeLaSalle standout spent the last three seasons as an assistant for Xavier's Travis Steele, who hired him away from Richard Pitino's staff in 2018. Pitino was fired after a 14-15 record in his eighth season.

I'm absolutely convinced we found the best person to lead this program," Athletic Director Mark Coyle said.

During his five-year stint working for Pitino, Johnson was part of the Gophers' NIT championship and 2013 and NCAA tournament appearance in 2017. He was known for recruiting top in-state prospects such as Amir Coffey and Daniel Oturu, who are both now playing with the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Coyle spoke highly of Johnson as a proven recruiter of Minnesota high school basketball talent, which is the richest its been in years.

University president Joan Gabel said she and Coyle set out to make character a primary focus of the search.

"I heard about Ben Johnson," Gabel said. "I heard he was a terrific player, that he was from here ,that he coached here. But after having the opportunity to meet him and talk to him, I was sold on his character and his commitment and how these attributes intersect to bring us this important homecoming today."

