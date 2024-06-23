A Brooklyn Park Police officer shot and injured a man who carried a gun while responding to a report of a baby not breathing early Sunday, according to police.

Police arrived at a home on the 8700 block of Queens Gardens North around 4 a.m. after receiving a report of a baby not breathing, according to a news release from Brooklyn Park Police. They found a 7-month-old in critical condition. The baby was taken to the hospital, where he or she died.

Brooklyn Park officers stayed at the residence to investigate the baby's death. At 4:41 a.m., the news release says, officers "encountered an adult male with a gun." One of the officers shot and struck the man, who was injured and transported to a hospital. He is expected to survive.

A gun was found on the scene and the incident was filmed on body-worn cameras, according to BPPD.

As is often the case in officer use-of-force incidents, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office is also investigating.