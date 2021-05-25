Exactly one week after a who-offended-who debate was triggered by a long home run in the same ballpark, the Twins sounded far more willing to appreciate the enthusiasm of a different young opponent.

Maybe because they joined in on the festivities.

DJ Stewart crushed a 411-foot home run onto the right field plaza in the eighth inning Monday, a blast that turned a 2-1 Twins lead into a 3-2 Orioles margin. It was so well-struck, Stewart took the time to stand and watch the ball leave the park, then tossed his bat toward the Orioles' dugout before finally heading toward first base.

But if the Twins, some of whom took offense when White Sox rookie Yermin Mercedes swung at a 3-0 pitch with an 11-run lead last Monday, were bothered by Stewart's enjoyment of his go-ahead blast, they didn't let it show. It violated no code, they said after rallying for an 8-3 victory.

"Nah, man, that's good baseball. The guy put up a good at-bat. He had a good piece of hitting," said catcher Mitch Garver, who stood behind Stewart as he watched. "He got the barrel to it and let the yard, so you kind of just got to tip your hat."

Manager Rocco Baldelli agreed. "I'll be honest, the bat flips, they're kind of off my radar. If you hit a big home run and you flip the bat, more power to you," Baldelli said. "Those are big moments and [players] feel big emotions in those moments. I'm very understanding of that. I kind of like it."

So does Garver. When he came up in the bottom of the inning, he sliced a double into the right field corner, driving in two runs that put the Twins ahead for good. Garver carried the bat with him down the first base line, finally flipping it up in the air in celebration as he neared the base.

Larnach home run is a bomb

Trevor Larnach interrupted someone's dinner in the restaurant above center field by pounding a home run off a table. At 461 feet, it was the Twins' longest home run of the season — but Larnach isn't even certain it's his longest in the Twin Cities this year.

"I was feeling really good at the alternate site" in St. Paul, where he played before being called up earlier this month, Larnach said. "I got a couple that were similar."

The distance was cool, but the direction was the best part, Larnach said.

"I was just happy that I used the center of the field," Larnach said. "That's something that I've been lacking ever since I got up here."

He's been working on making that adjustment, because he knows what will happen if he doesn't.

"Honestly, I'm having an issue with something I've never had a problem with. I've always used the center of the field. I got up here and started hooking everything, missing pitches and pulling balls that are outside," Larnach said. "I've been trying my hardest to use the whole field because teams are going to adjust. They're not going to keep throwing you inside when you're pulling everything."

He's now hit two home runs in the big leagues, and both have been impressive: 858 feet worth. That number is headed a lot higher, Baldelli said.

"His power to the middle of the field is noteworthy even in a major-league environment. I mean, it's very loud," Baldelli said. "There's a unique look to it when it comes off his bat. We're going to see more of those. I don't think that's going to be the furthest one he ever hits to center field."

Donaldson bunting?

Larnach on the fouled-off squeeze-bunt attempt by Josh Donaldson, whose most recent sacrifice bunt was in 2016: "It was a good idea. I don't think anyone was expecting it. If he got that down, people would have been going crazy."