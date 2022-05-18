OAKLAND, CALIF. — Dylan Bundy didn't pitch long on Tuesday, but it went well. Josh Winder pitched a little too long, and it didn't.

The result was the end of the Twins' mastery over the Athletics, and a 5-2 loss at Oakland Coliseum.

Bundy returned from the COVID list with three shutout innings in his first outing since May 4. The righthander wasn't sharp, allowing two hits and two walks, but he pitched out of trouble in each of his innings.

When Bundy's velocity noticeably dipped in the third inning, never climbing above 90 mph, the Twins switched to Winder, the rookie righthander, and his lack of sharpness was even more readily apparent. Elvis Andrus doubled and Kevin Smith connected on a 395-foot home run, among the first four hitters Winder faced. The A's loaded the bases in Winder's second inning, but didn't score.

And in the seventh inning of a tie game, Winder's fourth inning of work, the rookie walked Jed Lowrie on five pitches to open the inning and hit Ramon Laureano in the shoulder with a fastball. Pitching coach Wes Johnson visited the mound, but no reliever warmed up as he did. When the game resumed, Seth Brown doubled home the tie-breaking run, and Sean Murphy looped a single into short center field, scoring two more runs and finally producing stirring in the Twins' dugout.

Still, Winder faced three more hitters, inducing Andrus to hit into a double play before surrendering back-to-back singles and triggering a pitching change, with Caleb Thielbar taking over to record the third out. In all, Winder gave up five runs on nine hits, adding more than a run to his ERA — from 2.45 to 3.68 — in his roughest outing as a big-leaguer to date.

The five runs matched the A's total in their first four games against Minnesota this season, all Twins' victories.

While one rookie found life difficult on Tuesday, another continued to flourish — ironically, as his current tenure as a Twin might be near its end. Royce Lewis led off the third inning with a double and clubbed his second home run in the fifth, on the eve of his possible demotion if Carlos Correa is restored to the active roster.

Lewis also came to the plate with the bases loaded in the sixth inning, but grounded out to end the threat.

Gary Sanchez homered for the second consecutive game, the first time he's done that as a Twin. Sanchez is batting .317 in the past five games, and 12 of his oast 14 hits have been for extra bases.

But, as has been the case for 13 of their past 15 home runs, both of the Twins' blasts were solo shots, and they were unable to add any more runs against A's righthander James Kaprielian and three Oakland relievers.

The Twins will attempt to win a three-game series in Oakland for the first time since 2010 in Wednesday's daytime finale, beginning at 2:37 p.m. CDT. Former A's righthander Sonny Gray will face rookie righthander Daulton Jefferies.