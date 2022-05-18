OAKLAND, CALIF. — Carlos Correa took batting practice again Tuesday and could be activated for Wednesday's day game, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said.

"It's a strong possibility," he said. "The other option is Friday, after the off day, but I do think [Wednesday] looks pretty good right now."

That means a decision about Royce Lewis' season is nigh. The manager has deflected questions about whether Lewis might remain with the team when the Platinum Glove shortstop returns and takes his position, but he strongly hinted the Twins prefer the former No. 1 overall pick to keep getting regular playing time at shortstop.

"Royce has been a fantastic contributing member of the group from the moment he stepped on the field for us," Baldelli said. "He's had some fantastic moments.

"He hit the grand slam for us [Friday], and has the curtain call and all that, which, I mean, he's seen a lot in this 10-day span. The way he's handled it, the head on his shoulders, that's been a good thing to see, too. It's gone exceptionally well, and I don't think we've seen the last of Royce Lewis."

The 22-year-old rookie smacked his fourth double and second home run in his first two at-bats Tuesday, giving him four doubles, six RBI in the majors and adding to the .286 average he entered the game with. He is considered the likely heir to the shortstop job should Correa, as expected, opt out of his contract and declare free agency in November.

Larnach expected to rehab

As he gathered in Elvis Andrus' one-hop line drive on May 6, Trevor Larnach remembers being shocked by Stephen Piscotty's decision to round third base and head for home.

"I looked up, and I was really surprised he was going," Larnach said. "I mean, I had the ball before he touched third."

Larnach easily threw Piscotty out at the plate — "If they want to keep running, I mean, be my guest," the left fielder said with a smile — but the play had a drawback, too.

"As I started jogging, I felt some tightness" in his groin, Larnach said. "Then I hit a single and a double, and when I took my leads off the bases, doing some shuffling, that's when I started to feel pain. And then in the ninth, I was backing up [Gilberto Celestino] on a ball in left-center, and I was in a full sprint. And all of a sudden, there was tightness, a cramp [and] sharp pain. The next day, I came back and it was worse."

The Twins responded by placing him on the injured list, but the pain is all but gone now, he said. Larnach was brought along on this trip to Oakland and Kansas City, though it sounds like he might make a short detour to Omaha instead of K.C. That's where the St. Paul Saints are playing this week.

"We're going to keep evaluating him over the next couple of days, but we're getting close to sending him out [on a rehab assignment] and getting him some at-bats and seeing where he's at," Baldelli said. "With any kind of muscle injuries, we're going to end up having to be conservative and make sure we don't push guys."

Smeltzer's third option

A story in Tuesday's Star Tribune noted that Twins lefthander Devin Smeltzer is out of options, which means he cannot be sent to the minor leagues without clearing waivers.

Smeltzer corrected the record before Tuesday's game: Fortunately for the Twins, but perhaps not for him, it's not true.

"When I was sent to the [alternate training site in St. Paul] in 2020, I was only there a few days before Luis Arraez got hurt, and I got called up again," Smeltzer said. "I wasn't there enough to qualify" as having used an option.

That means that the Twins can use his third (and this time, final) option to return him to Class AAA, should their surplus of starting pitchers dictate it. Smeltzer, who owns a 3.86 ERA in five starts for the Saints this year, pitched five innings against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits.

