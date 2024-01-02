Former Gophers starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis announced Tuesday that he's transferring to Rutgers.

Kaliakmanis passed for 1,838 yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 12 starts this season, but he entered the transfer portal last month.

The 6-4, 210-pound sophomore from Illinois will play for former Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who joined Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano last year.

The Gophers replaced Kaliakmanis with longtime former backup Cole Kramer in their 30-24 Quick Lane Bowl victory against Bowling Green. Kramer completed 8 of 16 passes for 26 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed three times for 31 yards and a touchdown.

In his 2024 recruiting class, Gophers coach P.J. Fleck signed three-star quarterback Drake Lindsey from Arkansas and two transfer quarterbacks with New Hampshire's Max Brosmer and Fresno State's Logan Fife.

Kaliakmanis will get the chance to face the Gophers, when Minnesota plays at Rutgers.