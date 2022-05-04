Two major state agencies are teaming with police in Minneapolis to intensify law enforcement in specific areas of the city, just as the approaching warmer weather raises concerns of increased crime during what one senior official is calling "these dire and urgent times."

The arrangement announced Wednesday by city and state officials clears the way for state troopers to patrol city streets three nights a week starting Thursday and for the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) to add its abilities to Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) criminal investigations.

"Now is the time, before summer is underway, to bolster public safety resources in our city," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "Our collective work aligning MPD, State Patrol and BCA personnel will help improve safety outcomes rightfully expected by residents and visitors in Minneapolis."

Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman, also in a statement, said her department and the state agencies involved "share one mission: to reduce violence and increase safety, and we can achieve better results working together. These collaborative efforts will be key in addressing violence, holding accountable those who choose to harm others, and increasing peace in our city."

The outside help is being welcomed by a department that has seen sharp increases in serious crimes as officers have been leaving en masse over the past two years in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 and the subsequent "defund" debate over whether to remake the Police Department.

One recent count put the number of officers on the Minneapolis force at just shy of 544, about 300 fewer than before Floyd's killing. Many officers left after filing claims of post-traumatic stress disorder, while some went to other departments in pursuit of more stability or higher pay.

Two of the city's most high-profile categories of crime — homicides and carjackings — are trending higher compared to the first four months of 2021. There were 164 carjackings through April this year, vs. 146 for the same period last year.

And the city's homicide count this year is threatening to overtake the total for 2021, when the city's total of 97 tied an annual record set in the city's "Murderapolis" year of 1995. There were 32 homicides in the first four months of 2022, compared with 26 for the same period in 2021, according to a Star Tribune database.

Many other serious crimes in the city so far this year are trending higher compared to the prior three-year average of the calendar's first four months. Robberies and aggravated assault, both up one-fifth; reports of shots fired, up two-thirds; and gunfire victims, up nearly 70%.

The patrol has agreed to dedicate troopers on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight and direct their attention primarily in two areas:

The West Broadway Business Corridor, stretching from N. 4th Street west to N. Penn Avenue.

The Lake Street Business Corridor, running from S. Hiawatha Avenue west to Hennepin Avenue.

More tightly focused areas of patrol "may be determined based on crime analysis and emergent crime," the city's announcement read.

Troopers will not be responding to 911 calls, the state Department of Public Safety said, but will coordinate with police on any cases initiated by troopers on patrol in the city.

BCA investigatory and law enforcement personnel, a total of 13 currently, have already been assisting Minneapolis for about the past month. Areas of emphasis have included gun crimes, shootings and carjackings.

"In these dire and urgent times, we all need to work together to keep our communities safe," read a statement from state Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

The State Department of Public Safety (DPS) acknowledged Wednesday that BCA personnel are being temporarily diverted from other casework in order to shore up law enforcement in Minnesota's most populous city. The agency said it expects the arrangement to wrap up in September.

"Right now, Minneapolis is seeing a significant rise in violent crime, while at the same time its police department is experiencing an unprecedented shortage of officers and investigators," a statement from BCA Superintendent Drew Evans read. "The BCA is bringing state resources and expertise to help these communities to meet this urgent need."

The Police Department will pay the patrol up to $400,000 and the BCA as much as $300,000 for their services. The arrangements can be canceled at any time by either side, with 30 days' notice.

Council members voted 9-3 last month to authorize the agreements. Voting yes were Elliott Payne, Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw, Jeremiah Ellison, Jamal Osman, Lisa Goodman, Andrea Jenkins, Emily Koski and Linea Palmisano voted yes. Robin Wonsley Worlobah, Jason Chavez and Aisha Chughtai voted no. Andrew Johnson was absent.

When the agreements came before City Council last month, Ward 2's Wonsley Worlobah said she worried about "using the BCA to fill a gap in MPD."

Wonsley Worlobah, whose ward stretches across the Mississippi River on the eastern side of the city and includes the Cedar Riverside, Longfellow and University of Minnesota neighborhoods, expressed concern about the department filling beat officer positions "at the cost of investigative staff and other roles."

The first-term council member added that the city should have pushed harder for labor contract language during the most recent round of negotiations that would have given it greater flexibility on where to place officers.

Star Tribune staff writers Liz Navratil and Jeff Hargarten contributed to this report.