An argument led to a teenager being shot to death in south Minneapolis, officials said Monday.

The gunfire occurred about 7:50 p.m. at Nicollet Avenue and E. 27th Street, police said.

The 18-year-old man was taken in an unspecified manner to a home about a half-mile to the east in the 2600 block of S. 3rd Avenue, where officers provided immediate aid before an ambulance transported him to HCMC, according to police.

The teenager died at the hospital, police said. His identity has yet to be released.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire," a police statement read. No arrests have been announced.



