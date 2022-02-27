Anthony Edwards hasn't scored in double figures in three of his past four games and in the one he did, Friday's loss against Philadelphia, he didn't play particularly well.

Edwards is going through a lull on offense unlike any he has had during his second NBA season. Over his last four games, he is shooting just 21% overall, and 9% from three-point range.

The bubbly Edwards isn't letting that wreck his confidence.

"I'm good," Edwards said after practice Sunday. "I'm just out there thinking too much. [Monday] I'm just going to go out there and not think about anything."

The Wolves and Edwards will have to think at least a little about how they're going to attack the size of Monday's opponent, Cleveland. The Cavaliers have used that size to post the fourth-most efficient defense in the league, and they rocked the Wolves 123-106 in a game that wasn't even as close as that in December. Edwards had just 13 points on 6-for-17 shooting in that one.

He's going to try and put that performance, and his most recent ones, in the past ahead of Monday night.

"Just go out there and play," Edwards said. "The last few games I've been catching the ball, not looking at the rim, not being myself."

Toward the end of practice Sunday, Edwards and center Karl-Anthony Towns were working on their two-man game, with coach Chris Finch saying he might go back to having that combination play together on the floor when D'Angelo Russell is resting.

"We had naturally drifted away from it, but we've got to get back to it more," Finch said.

That could be one way of alleviating pressure on Edwards — have him involved in playing with or off Towns and make the defense choose between guarding them.

While Finch and Edwards are changing their approach to try and get Edwards going, Finch said he hasn't seen Edwards' demeanor differ at all during his recent slump.

"One of the things I love most about Ant is that he's the same every day," Finch said. "He's definitely overthinking right now and trying to figure it out and trying to solve all of his own problems, as anyone would. But I told him there are other ways you can help impact the game right now to get yourself going that you can probably focus on a little bit more."

Finch said he was encouraging Edwards to not worry about who was playing with him at any given moment and just play. He also wants Edwards to try and jumpstart his game by crashing the boards on both ends, getting out and transition and getting easy baskets that way.

"That's the way you can help yourself rather than trying to break a defense down all by yourself," Finch said. "That's a hard way to make a living."

Defenses have been trying to make it harder for Edwards to do that as time has passed this season. He's seen more varied defensive coverages and has been trying to adjust his game accordingly.

He says the different defenses haven't been the problem. The problem has just been with him and his thought process. Not having one might be the best thing he can do.

"I'm just out there thinking too much," Edwards said. "Like, 'Don't do this. Don't do that.' Instead of, 'Do this and that.' That's pretty much what it is."