NEW YORK – Anthony Edwards was in the locker room before the Timberwolves' game Monday against the Knicks. He wasn't wearing any practice gear or workout clothes.

As the locker room TV showed video of the previous meeting between the teams, Edwards joked that he needed to track down head equipment manager Peter Warden to get him his jersey so he could play.

Edwards was not in the lineup Monday, but he was moving around the arena without a boot that he wore Friday after he sprained his ankle in a game against the Bulls. It appears Edwards' injury isn't as bad as it appeared when he was writhing in pain in its immediate aftermath, but it's still unknown exactly when he will be able to play again. When coach Chris Finch said Edwards was "feeling better," he quickly followed that up with," but I don't know what that means."

Finch also cautioned that even if Edwards is pushing to play doesn't mean he's ready to do it.

"For sure there's some relief," Finch said when asked about the injury not being severe. " But you know Ant. Ant always wants to play. Never thinks he's hurt. So, hopefully it is feeling better, which he says it is. In terms of pain tolerance, range of movement, stability, all those things, I think we're still trying to figure out where that really is with him."

Finch said Edwards hasn't been able to work out or practice, just receive treatment for the ankle.

The other injured Wolves star, Karl-Anthony Towns, was in practice gear in the locker room treating his right calf injury.

"Feels really, really close," Finch said of Towns' potential return. "That's all I can tell you. He's looking good."

In other Wolves injury news, Jaylen Nowell was able to make his return from a left knee injury that has kept him out of the last 10 games. The Wolves could use his scoring punch with Edwards and Towns still sidelined.