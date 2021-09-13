A three-vehicle crash over the weekend in Maple Grove left one person dead, another critically injured and one of the drivers jailed briefly, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on County Road 81 just west of Maple Grove Parkway, police said.

One driver, a 67-year-old woman, was declared dead at the scene, according to police. A 31-year-old man driver was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Their identities have yet to be released.

The third driver, 21-year-old April O'Leary, of Otsego, was jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation an later released, according to police.

Oleary was heading north on County Road 81 and struck the man's vehicle from behind, Police Cmdr. Jon Wetternach said Monday. The man's vehicle then hit the 67-year-old woman's southbound vehicle head-on, Wetternach said.

The commander said that Oleary "showed signs of alcohol use" at the scene, was jailed and then released pending toxicology results. A message was left with Oleary seeking a response to the police account.

