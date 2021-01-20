AirPop just launched the world's first smart air mask. The AirPop Active+ is built to help wearers get a deeper understanding of their respiratory health, using a sensor that bridges the gap between outside air and internal respiration.

The mask captures breathing-related data with a Halo sensor offering real-time information about air quality and location. The sensor can also tell wearers when to replace the mask's snap-in filter.

The Halo sensor is powered by a coin-cell battery, which should last up to six months. Once powered, it works in tandem with the AirPop app (Android or iOS) through Bluetooth to collect breathing data, which supports sharing data via Apple HealthKit.

It tracks such metrics as breaths per minute and breaths per pace — and even pollutants that the mask has blocked. All this can be seen straight from the Activity tab in the app.

The Active+ is washable and built with a 360-degree sealing, medical-grade, soft-touch membrane. Its dome structure keeps the filter core off the wearer's face for improved breathability and comfort.

Each of the four supplied AirPop filters has a unique QR code for scanning into the AirPop app, which also ensures that you use a legitimate AirPop filter. (airpophealth.com/us, $150)