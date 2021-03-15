The Vikings' offensive tackle depth missed taking another hit on Monday.

Rashod Hill, the reserve called upon to start 17 games over the past four seasons, will stay in Minnesota after agreeing to a one-year deal, according to his agent Brett Tessler, who added Hill was mulling other offers.

Hill, 29, originally joined the Vikings after he was plucked off the Jaguars practice squad in the middle of the 2016 season. Now only seven Vikings players have been with the team longer than him.

He'll at least maintain his role as a reliable swing tackle while the Vikings search for a new left tackle after cutting Riley Reiff last week. Interior linemen Dakota Dozier and Brett Jones are also free agents, making a free-agent addition at guard a possibility.

Hill is the first of the Vikings' 15 free agents (11 unrestricted) to re-sign. Those players were free to negotiate with other teams starting Monday morning, when the NFL's negotiating window opened. Players can officially sign contracts with new teams at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.