The organizers of Richfield's Fourth of July parade say someone has been charged with stealing from the nonprofit's bank account in a theft that left the city without a parade this summer. Now, they are left to try to rebuild the event after years of turmoil.

COVID-19 canceled the festival in 2020 and 2021. A scaled-down celebration was held in 2022. This summer's Fourth of July events were canceled for lack of funds because of the alleged theft. Now, the Richfield Fourth of July Event Committee just hopes its members can rebuild in time to bring back fireworks, a parade and a street dance in 2024.

"I know how hard it was for everybody last year when we had to cancel," said committee head Tina Baker. "It killed us to not be able to do it."

The Fourth of July events are entirely donation-funded, Baker said, explaining the event receives no money from the city.

So when the money was stolen, there was no backup. And now, she said, the committee has to rebuild its finances after four years of disruption.

"We're starting from scratch," said committee member Kyah Hayek. "There's nothing here."

With the festival being funded entirely by donations and run by volunteers, the committee needs a lot more of both, Baker said. A table was set up by Baker, Hayek and other committee members at Sunday's PennFest street festival in Richfield to try to drum up support.

Hayek said people are cautiously excited that Richfield's Fourth of July event could finally make a comeback.

People want to know about the missing funds, but Baker said that what little she could say about the alleged theft was posted in a statement online last week. In the statement, Baker thanked Richfield police and city officials for their help with the investigation.

"We could not have done this without their cooperation," she wrote.

She wrote in the statement that the Hennepin County Attorney's Office filed charges against someone last week. The office could not be reached Sunday.

"Now that this has happened, we can move forward with planning the 2024 celebration," she added.

Baker wrote that the Fourth of July committee has instituted new controls to make sure that funds can't be taken from the bank account.

She said no one who is now on the committee is believed to have been involved in the theft.

At PennFest, Baker said she first got involved with the Fourth of July committee during an earlier scare, when it looked like the festival might not go on.

She also got involved years ago because July 4th is her mother's favorite holiday. Next summer, she said, she wants to bring back the festival for everyone in Richfield — but especially for her mother, who is in remission from cancer.

With enough donations and volunteers, Baker said, the festival will be back even better than it was before COVID-19.

But first comes the tough work of rebuilding.

"We're here, we're trying," Baker said Sunday. "We want to be able to continue this, from now until forever."