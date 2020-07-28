Leading law enforcement figures in Minnesota were sued Tuesday on allegations that officers violated protesters’ civil rights when they wounded them during the late-spring unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd while in police custody.

The suit filed in U.S. District Court in Minnesota names as defendants Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, state Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, State Patrol Col. Matthew Langer and Minneapolis Police Federation President Bob Kroll.

The suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a Twin Cities law firm lists four Minneapolis plaintiffs — Nekima Levy Armstrong and husband Marques Armstrong, Terry Hemplfling and Rachel Clark — but is requesting class-action status, which could lead to many more joining the other four.

It alleges that Minneapolis police and the State Patrol used unnecessary and excessive force to suppress the free speech rights of protesters with tear gas, pepper spray, foam bullets and other devices.

The officers often fired without warning and inflicted injuries to the four named plaintiff that remain two months later, the suit says, listing severe bruising and vocal difficulties from the tear gas as among the afflictions.

Messages were left for all the defendants late Tuesday morning seeking their response to the allegations.

Civil rights attorney Nekima Levy Armstrong: “As one of the protesters who was teargassed, I still feel the lingering effects of such a strong chemical agent."

“No one should face tear gassing, foam bullets or pepper spray while exercising their right to peacefully protest,” Teresa Nelson, legal director for the ACLU in Minnesota, said in a statement released in concert with the suit being filed. “That law enforcement here followed their typical pattern of using indiscriminate force rather than respecting the First Amendment, especially following the brutal murder of George Floyd by four of their own, is disgraceful and an affront to our Constitution.”

Levy Armstrong, a civil rights lawyer and activist, added in her own statement: “As one of the protesters who was teargassed, I still feel the lingering effects of such a strong chemical agent. We are participating in the lawsuit to protect our First Amendment freedoms of speech and the right to peaceably assemble in protest, which will help us fight for justice for George Floyd.”

The lawsuit seeks a declaration that this police conduct violated the First, Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments, an injunction and unspecified damages and attorneys’ fees.