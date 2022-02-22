Introduction: Host Michael Rand reads aloud from Aaron Rodgers' latest search for attention, a lengthy Instagram post in which he expresses gratitude and thanks several people — including teammates — for the past year. Is it an indication that he's happy where he is? Is it a farewell? Only Rodgers knows, and hopefully we will know soon what he is actually going to do in the future. Rand also takes note of a report Monday that suggests Carolina is interested in Kirk Cousins.

9:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to give his thoughts on Cousins, new Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Michigan/Wisconsin fight on Monday.

29:00: The sports calendar hit a little lull, but it's coming back now.

