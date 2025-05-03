SINGAPORE — A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says.
A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says
A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says.
The Associated Press
May 3, 2025 at 3:04PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says
A sample count of votes indicates Singapore's People's Action Party has won another landslide, election department says.