US Capitol rioter who smashed Speaker's Lobby door charged with burglary in Virginia

A Virginia man has been charged with felony burglary after being pardoned for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, which included smashing the door panel that rioter Ashli Babbitt tried to breach before police shot her.
Zachary Jordan Alam, 33, of Centreville, was arrested May 9 in a neighborhood outside of Richmond, Henrico County police said in a statement.
Officers had responded to a call of breaking and entering, where the homeowner said an unknown man came in through a back door, police said.
''The man took several items before he was observed by people in the home and was asked to leave,'' police said. ''Officers located the man in a nearby neighborhood and arrested him.''
The attorney listed in court documents for Alam, Dannie Sutton, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. A preliminary hearing for the burglary case is scheduled for late June in Henrico County court.
Alam isn't the first Capitol rioter to be accused of breaking the law after getting pardoned by President Donald Trump. An Indiana man, Matthew Huttle, was fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop six days after receiving his pardon.
Huttle struggled with the deputy after learning that he was under arrest for being a habitual traffic offender. A county prosecutor in Indiana later ruled out charges against the deputy.
On his first day back in office in January, Trump pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot, including people convicted of assaulting police officers.