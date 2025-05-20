Hmong textile show pops up at Walser dealerships in Minneapolis suburbs

This month, six Walser dealerships across the suburbs of Minneapolis are home to more than just sparkling new vehicles.
Ten mannequins with colorful dresses, sometimes beaded, sometimes mostly indigo, offer another greeting to visitors to the car dealerships.
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Walser Automotive Group’s Asian Hmong Alliance is presenting “Threads of Tradition: A Hmong Clothing Showcase.”
Wait, but why car dealerships?
“Growing up, my mother and my grandmother always said to us: ‘Our history, our writing, is in our clothes,’” said Song Vang, president of the Asian Hmong Alliance and a manager at Walser. “So what better way to do it than to showcase a collection of our own clothes?”
The location felt relevant because this is where Vang works.
“Why can’t we put this in the showroom floor so that our team, our employers, our co-workers and customers, they can just come in and see all this?” he said.
This month marks 50 years since the arrival of Hmong immigrants in America following the end of the Secret War in Laos, a United States CIA-backed 14-year conflict that ended in 1975. Hmong people were allies with the United States against communist forces in North Vietnam.