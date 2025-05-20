St. Paul

Man admits to fatally choking girlfriend in her downtown St. Paul home

Moments after the killing, Kelvin Perry stepped in front of a light-rail train and was struck, the criminal complaint read.

By Paul Walsh

May 20, 2025 at 5:47PM
St. Paul City Hall and Ramsey County Courthouse. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A man has admitted that he fatally choked his girlfriend in her downtown St. Paul apartment, according to murder charges filed this week.

Kelvin M. Perry, 56, of St. Paul pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court last week to second-degree intentional murder in connection with the death on Nov. 15, 2023, of 39-year-old Shaqita M. Thomas at her residence in the Press House Apartments.

The plea agreement between prosecutors and the defense calls for Perry to receive a 24½-year term. Sentencing is scheduled for July 23. With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Perry is expected to serve the first 15½ years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Perry entered what is known as a Norgaard plea, meaning he admits to the murder but has no memory of it.

Immediately after the killing, Perry walked in front of a light-rail train at the Western Avenue station and was struck, the criminal complaint read. He received medical attention at Regions Hospital and was booked into jail about a week later. The complaint does not say whether he intentionally walked onto the tracks.

According to the complaint:

Thomas’ estranged husband asked police to check on her after not hearing from her for a couple of days. Emergency responders went to her apartment in the 300 block of Cedar Street and found her body under an air mattress.

She had cuts in various places and head injuries. The County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Thomas died from asphyxia.

A woman whom Perry previously dated told police he called people and confessed that “he had choked [Thomas] out,” the charging document read.

Police learned Thomas told a friend two days earlier that Perry was jealous because he suspected her of sleeping with her estranged husband one night. However, Thomas explained to the friend that she was with her husband at an emergency room because of her son’s asthma.

A tenant in Thomas’ building described Perry to police as a violent man. The complaint noted that Perry has an extensive criminal history in Chicago.

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

St. Paul

