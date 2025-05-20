Review: Stephen King’s Holly Gibney is back in ‘Never Flinch’

In the next novels, “Finders Keepers” and “End of Watch,” Holly blossoms under Hodges’ tutelage, discovering that she is a pretty good detective herself, one with well-developed intuition (although the attribute is often exhibited as something “nagging at her, and she should know what it is, but she does not.” It comes in handy as some of the cases, like “The Outsider” (Cynthia Erivo played Holly in the HBO adaptation) and novella “If It Bleeds,” brush the supernatural.