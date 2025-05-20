Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

When she was 7, Vinora Epp watched her dad, Steven Epp, play Hamlet at Theatre de la Jeune Lune. That performance inspired her to be an actor, and to specifically inhabit Shakespeare’s pensive prince. But she wondered how that might happen, given her gender. That episode was a trigger for “Orlando: A Rhapsody” in which both Epps — the veteran Minnesota-based father and his Paris-based daughter — muse on the idea of how gender affects who can tell what kind of stories. A 70-minute one-act, “Rhapsody” riffs on Virginia Woolf’s classic satirical novel “Orlando,” about a man who changes gender at 30, lives for three centuries and meets some great literary minds along the way. The show, which premiered in New York in April 2024, alternates performances with the Moving Company’s “Low Tide.” (7:30 p.m. Sun.-Tue. & June 1-3, 7; 2 p.m. June 8. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $30 or pay-as-you-can. southerntheater.org)