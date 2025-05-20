Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

MUSIC
Vince Gill
After spending nine years touring with the Eagles, the Country Music Hall of Famer has returned to his solo career. He’s celebrating his 50th year as a performer, doing lengthy concerts featuring hits, deep tracks and new, unreleased tunes. Just don’t expect any Eagles songs. Do expect some heavenly vocals, guitar fireworks and that inimitable Gill humor. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $100 and up, ticketmaster.com)
JON BREAM
Yola
Six years and two albums since her Dan Auerbach-produced breakout LP “Walk Through Fire,” British singer/songwriter Yolanda Quartey has evolved from a familiar-sounding retro-soul powerhouse á la Amy Winehouse to a more innovative, playful and hard-grooving R&B/rock of the Brittany Howard and TV on the Radio variety. She’s fresh off a big showing at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest and back on tour promoting a new EP, “My Way,” recorded with the same Los Angeles studio team as Lizzo’s recent work and fueled by a joyful sense of empowerment. Eau Claire, Wis., scene music alum Noor Shami opens with her new act, Clovers Daughter. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)
CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER
Coco Jones
The singer/actor was part of the Disney universe in the ‘10s, appearing in TV’s “So Random,” “Good Luck Charlie” and notably “Let It Shine.” She’s now starring as an influencer in Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” All along, Jones has been releasing music, most notably “ICU,” for which she won a Grammy for best R&B performance in 2024. Last month, she dropped her overdue full-length “Why Not More,” a commendable collection of contemporary R&B whose highlights include the impassioned hit “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “AEOMG” which samples Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” (8 p.m. Fri., Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)
J.B.
Caterwaul
This fourth annual, four-day noisemakers’ fest is proof positive weird things can still thrive in the music biz. It’s adding a third Minneapolis venue to its mix instead of the usual two, with more than 40 bands spread among them. Genres range from sludgy metal to experimental electro-punk and basically anything loud and on the fringe. Friday’s opening night at Mortimer’s gives way to a daylong marathon at the 331 Club and late sets at Zhora Darling on Saturday, followed by two more long days at the 331 on Sunday and Monday. Highlights among the local and many out-of-town acts on the bill include Uniform, Deaf Club, Pissed Jeans, Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Mugger, Buildings, Gaythiest and In Lieu. See what we mean about “weird.” (7:30 p.m. Fri.-10 p.m. Mon., various locations, $35-$50/day or $140/three-day, caterwaul.org)
C.R.