Critics’ picks: The 11 best things to do and see in the Twin Cities this week

Critics’ picks for entertainment in the week ahead.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 20, 2025 at 1:00PM
British singer-songwriter Yola performs Saturday at First Avenue in Minneapolis. (Janette Beckman)

MUSIC

Vince Gill

After spending nine years touring with the Eagles, the Country Music Hall of Famer has returned to his solo career. He’s celebrating his 50th year as a performer, doing lengthy concerts featuring hits, deep tracks and new, unreleased tunes. Just don’t expect any Eagles songs. Do expect some heavenly vocals, guitar fireworks and that inimitable Gill humor. (7:30 p.m. Thu., Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls., $100 and up, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Yola

Six years and two albums since her Dan Auerbach-produced breakout LP “Walk Through Fire,” British singer/songwriter Yolanda Quartey has evolved from a familiar-sounding retro-soul powerhouse á la Amy Winehouse to a more innovative, playful and hard-grooving R&B/rock of the Brittany Howard and TV on the Radio variety. She’s fresh off a big showing at New Orleans’ Jazz Fest and back on tour promoting a new EP, “My Way,” recorded with the same Los Angeles studio team as Lizzo’s recent work and fueled by a joyful sense of empowerment. Eau Claire, Wis., scene music alum Noor Shami opens with her new act, Clovers Daughter. (8 p.m. Sat., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $40, axs.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

Coco Jones

The singer/actor was part of the Disney universe in the ‘10s, appearing in TV’s “So Random,” “Good Luck Charlie” and notably “Let It Shine.” She’s now starring as an influencer in Peacock’s “Bel-Air,” the reimagining of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” All along, Jones has been releasing music, most notably “ICU,” for which she won a Grammy for best R&B performance in 2024. Last month, she dropped her overdue full-length “Why Not More,” a commendable collection of contemporary R&B whose highlights include the impassioned hit “Here We Go (Uh Oh)” and “AEOMG” which samples Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much.” (8 p.m. Fri., Fillmore, 525 N. 5th St., Mpls., $40 and up, ticketmaster.com)

J.B.

Caterwaul

This fourth annual, four-day noisemakers’ fest is proof positive weird things can still thrive in the music biz. It’s adding a third Minneapolis venue to its mix instead of the usual two, with more than 40 bands spread among them. Genres range from sludgy metal to experimental electro-punk and basically anything loud and on the fringe. Friday’s opening night at Mortimer’s gives way to a daylong marathon at the 331 Club and late sets at Zhora Darling on Saturday, followed by two more long days at the 331 on Sunday and Monday. Highlights among the local and many out-of-town acts on the bill include Uniform, Deaf Club, Pissed Jeans, Young Widows, Kowloon Walled City, Mugger, Buildings, Gaythiest and In Lieu. See what we mean about “weird.” (7:30 p.m. Fri.-10 p.m. Mon., various locations, $35-$50/day or $140/three-day, caterwaul.org)

C.R.

Minnesota Philharmonic

The Twin Cities’ foremost LGBTQ orchestra will complete a season of music by underrepresented composers with a work by 20th-century American Margaret Bonds. Most widely known for her song collaborations with poet Langston Hughes, Bonds was the first African American female composer programmed by many a major orchestra. Here, conductor Brian Edward Dowdy and the Philharmonic will perform her “Montgomery Variations” on a program that also features a premiere by Liza Sobel Crane and Aaron Copland’s “El Salón México.” A livestream of the concert is also available. (7:30 p.m. Sat., O’Shaughnessy Auditorium, St. Catherine University, 2004 Randolph Av., St. Paul, $5-$32.75, mnphil.org)

ROB HUBBARD

St. Paul Chamber Orchestra

SPCO cellist Richard Belcher leads a program that features his orchestral arrangement of Leoš Janáček’s first string quartet, nicknamed “The Kreutzer Sonata,” as well as a work for winds by the always fascinating English composer Anna Clyne, a new SPCO commission from jazz pianist Billy Childs and Michi Wiancko’s arrangement of a Maurice Ravel piece. (11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fri., Wooddale Church, 6630 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie; 7 p.m. Sat., St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 900 Summit Av., St. Paul; 3 p.m. Sun., St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi; $16-$36, students and children admitted free, 651-291-1144 or thespco.org)

R.H.

THEATER

‘Orlando: A Rhapsody’

When she was 7, Vinora Epp watched her dad, Steven Epp, play Hamlet at Theatre de la Jeune Lune. That performance inspired her to be an actor, and to specifically inhabit Shakespeare’s pensive prince. But she wondered how that might happen, given her gender. That episode was a trigger for “Orlando: A Rhapsody” in which both Epps — the veteran Minnesota-based father and his Paris-based daughter — muse on the idea of how gender affects who can tell what kind of stories. A 70-minute one-act, “Rhapsody” riffs on Virginia Woolf’s classic satirical novel “Orlando,” about a man who changes gender at 30, lives for three centuries and meets some great literary minds along the way. The show, which premiered in New York in April 2024, alternates performances with the Moving Company’s “Low Tide.” (7:30 p.m. Sun.-Tue. & June 1-3, 7; 2 p.m. June 8. Southern Theater, 1420 Washington Av. S., Mpls. $30 or pay-as-you-can. southerntheater.org)

ROHAN PRESTON

DANCE

‘Works-in-Progress’

Red Eye Theater continues its four-decades-long “Works-in-Progress” program, which is part of the larger “New Works 4 Weeks 2025” that takes place over the next month. First established in 1983, the 2025 edition highlights works developed by a cohort of artists who have participated in a development process with the theater. This year, the group boasts a collection of different media — from dance and movement to poetry, puppetry, sculpture and more, as the different performances explore themes like grief, remembering, surveillance and voyeurism, and disability justice. (7 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls. $17-$70 suggested. redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

‘Painted Poetry: Art of the Rajput Courts’

Tucked away on a second-floor gallery at the Minneapolis Institute of Art is a peek into the Rajput courts of northern India during the 16th and 19th centuries. The small paintings are meant to elicit emotional responses, an aesthetic experience known as “rasa.” In this show, find depictions of divine subjects such as the Hindu god Shiva and his wife, the goddess Parvati, as well as sensual depictions of love and devotion between a male hero-lover (nayaka) and a female heroine-lover (nayika), and more. The word “rajput” comes from the Sanskrit word for “son of a king.” Ends May 10, 2026. (10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue., Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 2400 3rd Av. S., Mpls., free, 612-870-3000 or new.artsmia.org)

ALICIA ELER

Lake Street Lift Cruise

An art car is a car that’s become a work of art through various creative decorations on its exterior. The ArtCar Parade in Minneapolis has been running for more than 30 years. On Saturday, ArtCars team up with ArtBikes and LatinX Lowriders for a special summer cruise down Lake Street from Nicollet Avenue S. to 28th Avenue S., ending in the large parking lot on Lake Street and 29th Avenue S., across from the Himalayan Restaurant. (5-7 p.m. Sat., free, artcarparade.com)

A.E.

FAMILY

Kickoff to Summer at the Fair

It’s the time of year when the sticky, fried and glutinous foods on a stick emerge at fairs and festivals. Forget the calorie count at this tease before the mega State Fair, which begins in late August. The kickoff will feature the deep-fried ranch dressing from LuLu’s Public House as well as dishes from El Burrito Mercado, Jersey Jo’s, Fresh French Fries and more. Throughout the weekend, performances will include AbbaSolutely Fab, GB Leighton and Mexica Yolotl. New this year is the Kickoff Conundrum, a puzzle hunt that takes guests on an adventurous quest to test the wit of fair lovers. Other attractions include rides down the Giant Slide, yard games, history tours and shopping from specialty merchants. (4-9 p.m. Thu.;-Fri.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $13-$16. State Fairgrounds, 1265 N. Snelling Av., Falcon Heights. mnstatefair.org)

MELISSA WALKER

