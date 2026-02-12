WCCO’s Jonah Kaplan is moving to CBS News

Jonah Kaplan just got called up to the majors. The reporter, who has been at WCCO-TV since 2023, is joining the investigative team at CBS News.
“This is a dream job only made possible by the countless mentors, managers, co-workers and friends from my nearly 20 years in local news,” he posted Tuesday, Feb. 10, on Facebook. “CBS News is a crown jewel of American journalism, and I can’t wait to get started with the finest team of professionals in the business.”
Kaplan will continue to be based in Minneapolis and will work out of the WCCO station, which is owned by CBS. His last shift for the local affiliate is Thursday, Feb. 12; he starts his new job on Feb. 23.
The network cited Kaplan’s work on national stories, including 2018’s Hurricane Florence, and Twin Cities coverage of Minnesota’s fraud investigations.
Before his time in Minnesota, he worked in Texas, Missouri, Wisconsin and North Carolina.
Kaplan joins CBS News at a time of upheaval under the new leadership of editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and anchor Tony Dokoupil. According to the New York Post, about a quarter of eligible “CBS Evening News” staffers have taken a recently offered buyout.