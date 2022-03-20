The Gophers' Gable Steveson left his shoes on the mat, a sign of retirement in wrestling, after defeating Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz in his final collegiate match in the NCAA championships on Saturday in Detroit.

Steveson's college career ended with a 85-2 record, two national titles and three consecutive undefeated seasons. Two-thirds of his matches (58 of 85) were victories by pins or by margins of eight points or more.

Freshman year 2018-19

Record: 35-2

NCAA championship

def. Jordan Wood, Lehigh. 4-0

def. Youssif, Hemida, Maryland, 6-2

lost to Anthony Cassar, Penn State, 4-3

def. Amar Dheci, Oregon State, 11-1

def. Brian Andrews, Wyoming, 21-8

def. Zack Parker, Ohio, 18-3

Big Ten tournament

lost to Anthony Cassar, Penn State, 4-3

def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 10-4

def. Sam Stoll, Iowa, 5-3

def. Christian Colucci, Rutgers, 21-6

Regular season

def. Fletcher Miller, Indiana, 20-5

def. Youssif Hemida, Maryland, 7-4

def. David Jensen, Nebraska, 13-5

def. Jacob Aven, Purdue, 16-6

def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 11-2

def. Conan Jennings, Northwestern, 9-5

def. Deuce Rachal, Illinois, pin 1:47

def. Connor Corbin, Iowa, 12-3

def. Christian Colucci, Rutgers, 17-2

def. Utah Valley, forfeit

def. Spencer Berthold, Kent State, pin 1:44

def. Cory Daniel, North Carolina, pin 1:43

def. Jordan Wood. Lehigh, 9-4

def. Fresno State, forfeit

def. Tate Orndorf, Utah Valley, 12-4

def. Cory Daniel, North Carolina, 9-3

def. AJ Nevills, Fresno State, 15-6

def. John Borst, Virginia Tech, 18-3

def. Luke Ready, Michigan, pin 4:25

def. Blake Wolters, South Dakota State, 18-3

def. Derek White, Oklahoma State, 8-2

def. Tanner Hall, Arizona State, 3-1

def. Dan Stribral, North Dakota State, 11-6

def. Sam Erckenbrack, MSU Moorhead, 20-5

def. Rylee Streifel, Minnesota, 8-4

def. Christian Lane, Nebraska, 12-6

def. Austin Emerson, Nebraska, 15-6

Sophomore year 2019-20

Record: 15-0

Big Ten tournament

def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 8-6

def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 9-4

def. Alex Esposito, Rutgers, pin 1:29

Regular season

def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 18-7

def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 7-5

def. Seth Nevills, Penn State, 13-5

def. Rudy Streck, Indiana, pin 0:56

def. Thomas Penola, Purdue, 25-10

def. Gary Traub, Ohio State, 13-2

def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 10-5

def. Brendan Furman, Cornell, 12-3

def. Jonah Niesenbaum, Duke, pin 1:12

def. Will Hilliard, Old Dominion, pin 2:20

def. Jordan Wood, Lehigh, 8-0

def. Blake Wolters, South Dakota State, 21-8

Note: NCAA championships in 2020 canceled because of COVID-19

Junior year 2020-21

Record: 17-0

NCAA tournament

def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 8-4

def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 16-6

def. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State, 9-4

def. Wyatt Hendrickson, Air Force, 17-2

def. Taye Ghadlali, Campbell, pin 1:27

Big Ten tournament

def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 12-4

def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, medical forfeit

def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 19-4

Regular season

def. Jacob Heyob, Northwestern, 16-1

def. Pete Christensen, Wisconsin, pin 3:20

def. Luke Luffman, Illinois, pin 0:34

def. Boone McDermott, Rutgers, 17-2

def. Jamarcus Grant, Purdue, 24-8

def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 14-6

def. Brad Wilton, Michigan State, 23-8

def. Connor Bowes, Maryland, pin 0:13

def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 23-8

Senior year 2021-22

Record: 18-0

NCAA tournament

def. Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State, 6-2

def. Greg Kerkvleit, Penn State, 8-3

def. Lucas Davison, Northwestern, 10-5

def. Zach Elam, Missouri, 23-8

def. Tyrell Gordon, Northern Iowa, 25-10

Big Ten tournament

def. Anthony Cassioppi, Iowa, medical forfeit

def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 14-6

def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 20-5

Regular season

def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 19-4

def. Michael Woulfe, Purdue, 18-2

def. Luke Luffman, Illinois, pin 1:16

def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 18-8

def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 23-9

def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 17-6

def. Lucas Davison, Northwestern, 13-4

def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 17-7

def. AJ Nevills, South Dakota State, 22-6

def. Luke Surber, Oklahoma State, 20-7

Source: gophersports.com