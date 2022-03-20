The Gophers' Gable Steveson left his shoes on the mat, a sign of retirement in wrestling, after defeating Arizona State's Cohlton Schultz in his final collegiate match in the NCAA championships on Saturday in Detroit.
Steveson's college career ended with a 85-2 record, two national titles and three consecutive undefeated seasons. Two-thirds of his matches (58 of 85) were victories by pins or by margins of eight points or more.
Freshman year 2018-19
Record: 35-2
NCAA championship
def. Jordan Wood, Lehigh. 4-0
def. Youssif, Hemida, Maryland, 6-2
lost to Anthony Cassar, Penn State, 4-3
def. Amar Dheci, Oregon State, 11-1
def. Brian Andrews, Wyoming, 21-8
def. Zack Parker, Ohio, 18-3
Big Ten tournament
lost to Anthony Cassar, Penn State, 4-3
def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 10-4
def. Sam Stoll, Iowa, 5-3
def. Christian Colucci, Rutgers, 21-6
Regular season
def. Fletcher Miller, Indiana, 20-5
def. Youssif Hemida, Maryland, 7-4
def. David Jensen, Nebraska, 13-5
def. Jacob Aven, Purdue, 16-6
def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 11-2
def. Conan Jennings, Northwestern, 9-5
def. Deuce Rachal, Illinois, pin 1:47
def. Connor Corbin, Iowa, 12-3
def. Christian Colucci, Rutgers, 17-2
def. Utah Valley, forfeit
def. Spencer Berthold, Kent State, pin 1:44
def. Cory Daniel, North Carolina, pin 1:43
def. Jordan Wood. Lehigh, 9-4
def. Fresno State, forfeit
def. Tate Orndorf, Utah Valley, 12-4
def. Cory Daniel, North Carolina, 9-3
def. AJ Nevills, Fresno State, 15-6
def. John Borst, Virginia Tech, 18-3
def. Luke Ready, Michigan, pin 4:25
def. Blake Wolters, South Dakota State, 18-3
def. Derek White, Oklahoma State, 8-2
def. Tanner Hall, Arizona State, 3-1
def. Dan Stribral, North Dakota State, 11-6
def. Sam Erckenbrack, MSU Moorhead, 20-5
def. Rylee Streifel, Minnesota, 8-4
def. Christian Lane, Nebraska, 12-6
def. Austin Emerson, Nebraska, 15-6
Sophomore year 2019-20
Record: 15-0
Big Ten tournament
def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 8-6
def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 9-4
def. Alex Esposito, Rutgers, pin 1:29
Regular season
def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 18-7
def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 7-5
def. Seth Nevills, Penn State, 13-5
def. Rudy Streck, Indiana, pin 0:56
def. Thomas Penola, Purdue, 25-10
def. Gary Traub, Ohio State, 13-2
def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 10-5
def. Brendan Furman, Cornell, 12-3
def. Jonah Niesenbaum, Duke, pin 1:12
def. Will Hilliard, Old Dominion, pin 2:20
def. Jordan Wood, Lehigh, 8-0
def. Blake Wolters, South Dakota State, 21-8
Note: NCAA championships in 2020 canceled because of COVID-19
Junior year 2020-21
Record: 17-0
NCAA tournament
def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 8-4
def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 16-6
def. Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State, 9-4
def. Wyatt Hendrickson, Air Force, 17-2
def. Taye Ghadlali, Campbell, pin 1:27
Big Ten tournament
def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 12-4
def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, medical forfeit
def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 19-4
Regular season
def. Jacob Heyob, Northwestern, 16-1
def. Pete Christensen, Wisconsin, pin 3:20
def. Luke Luffman, Illinois, pin 0:34
def. Boone McDermott, Rutgers, 17-2
def. Jamarcus Grant, Purdue, 24-8
def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 14-6
def. Brad Wilton, Michigan State, 23-8
def. Connor Bowes, Maryland, pin 0:13
def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 23-8
Senior year 2021-22
Record: 18-0
NCAA tournament
def. Cohlton Schultz, Arizona State, 6-2
def. Greg Kerkvleit, Penn State, 8-3
def. Lucas Davison, Northwestern, 10-5
def. Zach Elam, Missouri, 23-8
def. Tyrell Gordon, Northern Iowa, 25-10
Big Ten tournament
def. Anthony Cassioppi, Iowa, medical forfeit
def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 14-6
def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 20-5
Regular season
def. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State, 19-4
def. Michael Woulfe, Purdue, 18-2
def. Luke Luffman, Illinois, pin 1:16
def. Mason Parris, Michigan, 18-8
def. Trent Hillger, Wisconsin, 23-9
def. Christian Lance, Nebraska, 17-6
def. Lucas Davison, Northwestern, 13-4
def. Tony Cassioppi, Iowa, 17-7
def. AJ Nevills, South Dakota State, 22-6
def. Luke Surber, Oklahoma State, 20-7
Source: gophersports.com