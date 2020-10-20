Bacon lovers and the pandemic finally have found common ground: Hormel.

The Minnesota-based is giving away face masks that smell like bacon.

“Don’t just eat bacon,” the company’s website advises. “Inhale it.”

The masks, which also are imprinted with images of bacon, supposedly feature “the latest in bacon-smell technology” in capturing the aroma of the company’s trademark “Black Label” premium bacon.

“Finally, bacony-bliss can be with you always,” the website enthuses.

The masks, made of a breathable, two-ply fabric, meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. The Hormel website also includes instructions on the proper way to wear the mask.

The company is looking for “new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy Black Label Bacon,” Nick Schweitzer, senior brand manager, said in a news release. “In 2020, that means connecting everyone’s favorite bacon scent to the year’s ‘it’ accessory, and in doing so, bring Black Label Bacon closer to our fans.”

The masks, which are not available in stores, will be given away through a drawing.

Hormel is not saying how many masks it will offer, but it has promised to consider a second run depending on the number of entries it receives. It also has said that for each entry, it will donate one meal to the national food bank network Feeding America, up to 10,000 meals.

To enter, go to breathablebacon.com. Entries must be submitted by Oct. 28, and winners will be randomly selected on Nov. 4.