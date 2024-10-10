A dwindling Minnesota fishing fleet chases the historic herring boom on Lake Superior

Two of Minnesota’s last commercial fishermen, Brisson and Smith are in their mid-30s, and have been catching or processing fish on Lake Superior for most of their lives. But the fishing had gone dry over the past several weeks. The blistering September — the hottest in Minnesota in more than a century — raised the lake’s temperature to a relatively soupy 62 degrees at the start of October. That’s far too hot for the herring that Brisson and Smith chase seven days a week.