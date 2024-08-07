A bullet hole in his ‘golden leg’, Minnesota taekwondo champ seeks Olympic medal

Alasan Ann rolled up his shorts to show a scar on the inside of his right thigh. This he calls his “golden leg,” the leg the Olympic taekwondo athlete from Maple Grove leads with in his fights. A lot of people have been hurt by this leg. “When I hit them,” he said, “they really feel it.”
The scar on Ann’s golden leg was the size of a bullet hole. It is the lone physical reminder of the moment last fall when he wondered if his career, perhaps his life, was over.
“It felt like a hot knife, just drilling inside of you,” the 23-year-old graduate of Maple Grove High School said. “In my head, I thought, ‘Well, that’s the end of the career right here.’”
No matter what happens in Paris, where Ann will fight as a heavyweight on Saturday in the Summer Games, he is a massive success story. He is an Olympian, achieving the dream he’s been chasing since he first touched an Olympic medal at age 12. He is competing for the Gambia, the tiny coastal West African country of 2.5 million people that his dad hails from.
He is the first Olympic martial arts athlete from the Gambia, a country that’s never medaled in the Olympics. Earlier this year, he opened a branch of World Taekwondo Academy in Andover, where he already has 35 people signed up.
But on an October 2023 night in St. Paul, all this was in jeopardy.