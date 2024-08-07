A bullet hole in his ‘golden leg’, Minnesota taekwondo champ seeks Olympic medal

“Now, it’s like, I don’t know what else is going to stop me,” he said. “I used to be vicious when I was younger, before I became more stoic. [The shooting] gave me back that viciousness, that aggressiveness I was missing in my fighting. It reminded me I could lose what I have. Anything can happen. It all just ignited my fire, revived me. You realize the opportunity and the blessing it is to fight for my dream.”