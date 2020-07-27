Day 4 in Blaine

Keep that card

Bo Hoag: The 31-year-old Korn Ferry Tour graduate bettered his Friday score by 10 strokes, shooting a career-best 8-under 63 on Sunday. That put him at 14 under for the week, moving 28 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for 12th. A 51-foot birdie bomb on No. 13 sparked his round. Hoag finished tied for 62nd last week at the Memorial but before that missed four consecutive cuts.

Toss that card

Richy Werenski: Playing in his 99th PGA Tour event, Werenski put himself in prime position to claim his first victory with three rounds in the 60s. But a 70 on Sunday that featured back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 8-9 was marred by inconsistent shots. A birdie on No. 18 got Werenski under par for the round, but it wasn’t enough.

Key hole

Par-3 13th, 228 yards: The 13th hole was anything but lucky. The tricky par-3 produced 19 bogeys and two double bogeys on a day otherwise meant for scoring. Only 11 players failed to break par Sunday.

Chip shots

• Adam Long was one shot outside the cut line with two holes to play Friday. He played his final 38 holes in 16 under.

• Of the 11 bogey-free rounds Sunday, Chase Koepka had the best round with a 63.

• Brian Harman shot 34 on the back nine and did not make a par (six birdies, two bogeys, one double bogey).

• Final stats for the week: 36 eagles, 1,769 birdies, 5,005 pars, 1,002 bogeys, 124 double bogeys, 38 triple bogeys or worse.

Quote of the day

“We’ve been tearing up the back nine. I finally started pin-seeking again and the 6-, 7-footers started dropping.”

— Robbie Shelton, who made just eight bogeys all week but five on the front nine Sunday. Shelton finished a career-best tied for third after a Sunday 64.

Tweet of the day

“Charles Howell w 96 top tens. Got me thinking! 142 BTW. Just blowing some smoke for confidence. Lol.”

— Champions Tour golfer and 13-time PGA Tour winner Mark Calcavecchia (@MarkCalc)

Up Next

The world’s top players are on display the next two weeks. The WGC-St. Jude Invitational gets underway Thursday in Memphis. The season’s first major in this altered schedule, the PGA Championship, is set for Aug. 6-9 at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. The 2021 3M Open is tentatively scheduled for July 29-Aug. 1, one week after the British Open.

Brian Stensaas